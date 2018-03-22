2020: CNN Declares Joe Biden Dem. Frontrunner

CNN on Thursday declared former Vice President Joe Biden is the early 2020 frontrunner for the Democrats.

Biden’s polling average in all national 2020 primary polls is 27%, and the only person even within striking distance right now is Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is at 21%, according to the analysis

At least two of the primary polls (RABA, Politico/Morning Consult) had Oprah Winfrey as one of the potential candidates, and Biden finished ahead of Winfrey and the other Democrats in those polls. CNN, which acknowledged that it is “entirely unreasonable” to forecast a winner this early, also pointed out that Biden is even currently leading in New Hampshire, which holds the first-in-the-nation primary after the Iowa caucuses. A February University of New Hampshire survey found Biden defeating Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), both of whom are from the region, by double digits.

Biden, whose advisers are reportedly planning a 2020 run, and Trump got into a war of words this week after Biden said he would take Trump behind the “gym and beat the hell out of him” if they were in high school and Trump made lewd remarks about women. Trump responded on Thursday by tweeting Biden is “trying to act like a tough guy” and “would go down fast and hard, crying all the way.”

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

According to CNN, “Biden versus Trump is probably the highest probability matchup compared to all the others at this moment in time, though it’s still a relative long-shot.”

Biden’s first presidential run was derailed by a plagiarism scandal, and the former vice president will face much more scrutiny after the publication of Breitbart News Editor-at-Large and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer’s blockbuster new book, Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.

In the book, the esteemed Clinton Cash and Throw Them All Out author reveals that Biden’s son Hunter’s investment firm signed a $1.5 billion deal with the Chinese government just 10 days after Joe and Hunter Biden flew to China on Air Force Two in 2013.

Schweizer told Breitbart News Tonight on Sirius XM Patriot channel 125 this week that the “Chinese government has figured out that the way to get favorable treatment from policymakers in Washington, DC, is by, basically, signing sweetheart deals with the children of politicians because they think by doing so, they’ll get better policy positions from our government, and the history indicates in the Obama administration that that’s exactly what happens.”

“Here’s the thing people have to keep in mind: Hunter Biden got $1.5 billion from the Chinese government,” Schweizer added. “He has no background in private equity. He was a lobbyist before his father became vice president for the casino industry. He has no background. He has no business getting a deal like this. He got this deal, pure and simple, because he is the son of a vice president, and the Chinese said, ‘We give him this deal, and his pal, who’s a former aide to John Kerry, they’re going to run it, and by doing so, we are going to curry favor with these guys,’ and you know what? Based on the track record, based on the response of the Obama administration of Secretary of State John Kerry and of Vice President Biden, that’s exactly what they got. They got good action for their money.”