Barack, Michelle Obama Rally Behind Student March for Gun Control

Barack and Michelle Obama are rallying behind students who will be participating in Saturday’s march for gun control.

The former first couple is praising the students’ “resolve” and warning them not to give up if progress toward securing more gun restrictions seems slow.

The Daily Mail quoted Barack saying, “Caring for our kids is our first job. And until we can honestly say that we’re doing enough to keep them safe from harm, including long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want, then we have to change.”

The Mail noted that the Obama’s sent a handwritten letter to “youth activists” from from Florida’s Parkland high school, urging them to keep up the fight.

The Mic obtained the letter:

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the letter @BarackObama and @MichelleObama wrote to the #ParklandShooting survivors. In it, the former president and first lady tell the teens that they’ve “inspired” them, and commend them on “awakening the conscience of our nation.” https://t.co/FOQYVguNFw pic.twitter.com/xEPHE6iUL2 — Mic (@mic) March 21, 2018

The letter came just weeks after Barack praised the way students were organizing for gun control in response to the Parkland school shooting. He told them, “How inspiring to see it again in so many smart, fearless students standing up for their right to be safe; marching and organizing to remake the world as it should be. We’ve been waiting for you. And we’ve got your backs.”

The student march for gun control enjoys celebrity support from Julianne Moore, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Alyano Milano, Josh Gad, Amy Schumer, and others. George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Jeffery Katzenberg, and Steven Spielberg have pledged to contribute $500,000 each toward the march.

