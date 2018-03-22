Bolton In, McMaster Out: Trump Announces John Bolton as Next National Security Advisor

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is appointing Amb. John Bolton as his new national security advisor, ending weeks of speculation he would be tapped for the job.

Trump made the announcement via Twitter:

I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Bolton’s appointment comes after months of speculation that current National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster was on his way out, after repeated reports that he and the president were not close. It also comes after someone leaked to the press that the president congratulated Putin on his election win after a briefing card had included the note: DO NOT CONGRATULATE.

Bolton was spotted entering the West Wing late Thursday afternoon:

John Bolton spotted entering the West Wing pic.twitter.com/KBJCPgYOak — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 22, 2018

Bolton last served in the George W. Bush administration as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Bolton is a senior fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute and a frequent Fox News commentator. He has also been a regular guest on Breitbart News Daily.

He spoke with Breitbart News Daily on Thursday morning, discussing the Trump administration’s actions against unfair trade practices by China.