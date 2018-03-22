China Vows to Fight U.S. on Trade with ‘All Necessary Measures’

China’s government is fighting back against President Trump’s new tariffs with strongly worded statements.

“China absolutely won’t sit back and allow its legitimate rights and interests to be harmed and will take all necessary measures to protect” its business interests, China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

The Trump administration announced Wednesday tens of billions of tariffs on Chinese exports, investment restrictions on Chinese companies, and a new lawsuit before the World Trade Organization, accusing China of violating international trade rules. White House officials said the sanctions were meant to prevent China’s plans for “economic dominance” and described China’s trade policies as “economic aggression.”

A spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry said such remarks are “irresponsible.”