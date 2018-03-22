Donald Trump Rips ‘Crazy Joe Biden’ for ‘Trying to Act Like a Tough Guy’

President Donald Trump reacted to former Vice President Joe Biden’s comment that he would have “beat the hell out of” the president if they were in high school together.

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy,” Trump responded on Twitter. “Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault.”

Biden made his remarks during a speech to students at the University of Miami.

“They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘no.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,’” Biden said, recalling remarks he gave in 2016 about Trump.

Biden blasted Trump for his comments about women.

“I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life,” Biden said. “I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy who talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”

Trump responded that Biden could be beaten easily.

“He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way,” he wrote. “Don’t threaten people Joe!”