Liberals Panic over John Bolton Appointment as National Security Advisor

John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN), speaks during the American Conservative Unions Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., on Thursday, March 3, 2016. CPAC runs until March 5 with the five remaining 2016 Republican presidential candidates speaking. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
by Joel B. Pollak22 Mar 20180

President Donald Trump appointed former UN Ambassador John Bolton as his new National Security Advisor on Thursday evening. He will replace current NSA General H.R. McMaster.

The move was largely hailed by conservatives — even though some criticized his support for the Iraq War. Bolton is known to be a hawk on North Korea — he has even recommended a pre-emptive attack on the regime if it continues to threaten the U.S. — and his addition to Trump’s foreign policy team sends a strong message ahead of negotiations between the president and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Liberals panicked, and advised each other to do so.

If North Korea is half as scared of Bolton as the Democrats are, negotiations should go rather well.

