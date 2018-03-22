Liberals Panic over John Bolton Appointment as National Security Advisor

President Donald Trump appointed former UN Ambassador John Bolton as his new National Security Advisor on Thursday evening. He will replace current NSA General H.R. McMaster.

The move was largely hailed by conservatives — even though some criticized his support for the Iraq War. Bolton is known to be a hawk on North Korea — he has even recommended a pre-emptive attack on the regime if it continues to threaten the U.S. — and his addition to Trump’s foreign policy team sends a strong message ahead of negotiations between the president and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Liberals panicked, and advised each other to do so.

John Bolton is one of the most radically hawkish voices in American foreign policy. He has previously said the United States should declare war on both North Korea and Iran. https://t.co/jbKVPR3LQW — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 22, 2018

John Bolton was part of the effort to mislead the US into the disastrous Iraq war and has supported military action against North Korea and Iran. He was too extreme to be confirmed as UN ambassador in 2005 and is absolutely the wrong person to be national security advisor now. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 22, 2018

Why am I worried about John Bolton on North Korea? Let me count the ways: ‘Remove the Regime or Remove the Weapons’https://t.co/7ED4KRg6Xh — Isaac Stone Fish (@isaacstonefish) March 23, 2018

Though Ambassador John Bolton has extensive foreign policy experience, I’m deeply concerned by the prospect of him advising President Trump and directing key debates on national security policy. — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) March 23, 2018

HOLY SH*T, JOHN BOLTON IS THE NEW NSA?!?

… I hope California has a missile shield. — William Salyers (@wlsalyers) March 23, 2018

On John Bolton as national security adviser: “The risks of a war with Iran and North Korea are substantially greater.” – @nytimes columnist @NickKristof says on @Hardball https://t.co/1gMsshyXF2 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 23, 2018

i’m a liberal who is horrified by Trump’s Bolton pick and wishes even George W. Bush was president again. now to sit down at my desk and take a big sip of piping hot coffee while googling John Bolton’s work history… — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) March 22, 2018

McMaster is out. Trump’s choice of John Bolton to replace him, following his pick of Pompeo, continues the extreme warhawk neocon takeover of the White House. Bolton helped build the case of WMD lies that was used to invade Iraq. Bolton still champions that war today. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) March 22, 2018

John Bolton and Mike Pompeo = Iran disaster. The road to hell just got shorter. Mattis now all we got. #Iran #McMaster — Roger Cohen (@NYTimesCohen) March 22, 2018

A calm, rational, evidence-based argument for freaking out over John Bolton https://t.co/18cPVpUvlx — Dom Knight (@domknight) March 22, 2018

What’s happening in the nuclear war betting markets? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 22, 2018

John Bolton once suggested Russian hack of DNC may have been a false flag operation by Obama Admin. He joins Joe diGenova, another Fox contributor, who thinks the FBI conspired to frame the President. Glad to see @POTUS surrounding himself with rational thinkers. Heaven help us. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiffCA) March 22, 2018

If North Korea is half as scared of Bolton as the Democrats are, negotiations should go rather well.

