Measles Outbreak Reported in Missouri

“The Magic House” Children’s Museum in Missouri has reported a potential measles outbreak.

Measles is a highly contagious virus, inflicting high fevers, cough, runny nose, and eye inflammation. Still, its most characteristic symptom is the rash that spreads from the hairline, down across the entirety of the body. In many cases — about one in three — things become much worse. Diarrhea is the least of the complications, which includes pneumonia, inflammation of the brain, and even blindness to those it does not kill outright.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health alerted the popular children’s educational center to potential exposure in their location on Tuesday, March 13th, between 11 AM and 5 PM. The Magic House immediately released a statement on Facebook, advising visitors who had attended during that time to contact their health professional if they become concerned.

Unfortunately, measles is particularly cunning as infectious diseases go and typically does not show its hand until between seven and 14 days after exposure. Obviously, keeping up with proper vaccinations is the best measure of prevention. People with the proper Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR) vaccines immensely reduce their risk of infection and thus of transmitting it to others in turn.

The last measles outbreak in the area was in 1994 when a large group of unvaccinated Christian scientists attended Principia School in Town and Country or Principia College in Elsah.