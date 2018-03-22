NC County Placing Armed Security Personnel in Every School

North Carolina’s Henderson County is hiring armed security for each of its public schools as a way of preventing an attack like the one at Florida’s Parkland high school.

The security personnel are being sought now and will be in place by the start of the 2018-2019 school year.

The Daily Wire quoted Henderson School board chairwoman Amy Lynn Holt saying, “Henderson County has always been a sleepy little town. We’ve not felt like we’re threatened here. Well, we have to start acting like we’re threatened.”

The armed personnel will be “with law enforcement or military backgrounds,” and Henderson County Sheriff Charles McDonald said the county chose this approach a way of keeping students safe while allowing teachers to focus on teaching, rather than be part-time security.

The News & Observer reports that North Carolina’s Stanly County will start putting armed volunteers in school next month.

Outside of North Carolina, there was a push to arm teachers and staff in Alabama, Florida, Illinois, and elsewhere, following the February 14 Parkland school shooting. President Trump was one of the predominant voices in support of so doing, as he contended that “20 percent” of K-12 teachers ought to be armed throughout the country.

Kentucky’s Pike County school board voted to arm teachers roughly two weeks after the Parkland attack.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.