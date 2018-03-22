Poll of Swing-Voters: Immigration Vastly More Important than Tax Cuts in Midterm Elections

President Trump’s populist pro-American immigration reform agenda is more important to swing voters in the 2018 midterms than the issue of taxes and the Republicans’ tax cut plan.

According to a new Quinnipiac Poll, swing voters in the 2018 midterm elections are more concerned with the issue of immigration than they are with tax reform.

For example, when swing voters are asked, “What is the most important issue to you in deciding how to vote in this year’s midterm election,” Independents say immigration is their third most important issue. Meanwhile, taxes are dead last as an issue for swing voters.

Likewise, half of swing voters, 50 percent, say the GOP tax cuts that were passed last year have “no impact” on their midterm election vote, a blow to the business-first wing of the Republican Party that has banked on turning out voters to re-elect them on the issue of tax reform, rather than Trump’s popular immigration-reducing agenda.

For Republicans, as Breitbart News reported, immigration and the economy are tied as the number one issues for them as voters in the 2018 midterm elections.

The poll found that Republicans say immigration is more important than taxes, healthcare, and gun policy when it comes to their vote in the midterm elections. The economy is the only issue that is as much of a priority for Republican voters as immigration.

A Harvard-Harris Poll from last month told a similar story of what Republican voters’ priorities are for the 2018 midterm elections.

In that poll, Republican voters said reducing overall immigration levels — wherein the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million illegal and legal immigrants annually — was a bigger priority for them than tax cuts, destroying the Islamic State (ISIS), and even replacing Obamacare.

While immigration remains paramount for Republican voters, the Republican-controlled Congress has continuously been unwilling to take up the issue and push Trump’s plan to reduce overall immigration levels to raise the wages and quality of life for America’s working and middle class.

Instead, as Breitbart News reported, tax cuts were prioritized in the 2017 Republican legislative agenda rather than building a border wall, reducing legal immigration, and ending programs like the Diversity Visa Lottery, which imports 50,000 random foreign nationals to the U.S. every year.

