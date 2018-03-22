White House: President Trump Will Sign $1.3 Trillion Omnibus Bill

President Donald Trump will sign the proposed Omnibus spending bill, White House officials confirmed on Thursday, even though the 2,232-page bill has yet to pass through Congress.

“Let’s cut right to the chase: Is the President going to sign the bill?” Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters at a briefing. “The answer is yes.”

The budget director made a practical case for the Republican-led budget process, even though he admitted that it was not “perfect.”

“This is how it works,” he said, adding that because of the 60 vote threshold, Democrats could get their “pound of flesh” of funding priorities.

Mulvaney said the $1.3 trillion spending bill funded the president’s budget priorities including a big boost in defense spending, opioids, school safety, workforce development. Infrastructure.