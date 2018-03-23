$1.3 Trillion Ominibus Spending Bill Passes the Senate with Majority of Democrat Support

The $1.3 trillion spending bill passed the Senate in the middle of the night, but only with the majority of Senate Democrats supporting it.

Thirty-nine Democrats supported the bloated 2,232 spending bill while only 25 Senate Republicans voted for the bill. Independent Sen. Angus King also supported the bill.

Only eight Democrats voted against the bill, which included many of the names floated for possible 2020 presidential runs — Sen. Corey Booker, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Independent Senator Bernie Sanders.

The final vote was 65-32.

Twenty-three Republicans voted against the bill and three Republican senators — Sen. Richard Burr, Sen. Pat Toomey, and Sen. John McCain did not vote.

President Donald Trump expects to sign the bill into law on Friday.