Ann Coulter Congratulates ‘President Schumer’ on Spending Bill, Tells Trump ‘You’ll Be Impeached’

by John Binder23 Mar 2018Washington, D.C.0

New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter congratulated Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after President Trump signed off on the Republicans’ omnibus spending bill that does not include a single provision from his 70-point list of pro-American immigration reforms.

In a series of online posts, Coulter told Trump he will “be impeached” after signing the spending bill ahead of the 2018 midterm elections where Republican voters are increasingly disappointed with anti-border wall, pro-immigration party leaders like House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Coulter wrote:

Democrats have already committed to their efforts to impeach Trump should they take the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

After Trump signed the omnibus, Democrats and their staffers cheered the move as a victory:

Despite a reduction overall immigration being one of the most important issues for Republican voters, as Breitbart News reported, Congressional Republicans and the Trump administration have set aside border controls, wage-increasing immigration reductions, and increased interior enforcement of immigration by signing off on the spending bill.

For example, the omnibus bans Trump from funding a new border wall, increases the Catch and Release program for illegal aliens, and does not fund the 1,000 new deportation agents he had previously requested.

