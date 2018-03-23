Ann Coulter Congratulates ‘President Schumer’ on Spending Bill, Tells Trump ‘You’ll Be Impeached’

New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter congratulated Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after President Trump signed off on the Republicans’ omnibus spending bill that does not include a single provision from his 70-point list of pro-American immigration reforms.

In a series of online posts, Coulter told Trump he will “be impeached” after signing the spending bill ahead of the 2018 midterm elections where Republican voters are increasingly disappointed with anti-border wall, pro-immigration party leaders like House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Coulter wrote:

CONGRATULATIONS, PRESIDENT SCHUMER! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

MASSIVE DEFENSE SPENDING to induct transgenders & build BIG BEAUTIFUL walls … in Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, and Tunisia. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

IT'S 3-D CHESS! (There's never going to be a wall.) — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

GOOD GOD! Will @realDonaldTrump talk about ANYTHING but defense spending???? Per Obama: The 1980s called & they want their foreign policy back. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

This would be like Reagan signing a bill that hiked taxes, slashed defense spending — but spent gobs of $$ on the Teapot Dome scandal. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

“ I will never sign another bill like this again” Yeah, because you’ll be impeached. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

Democrats have already committed to their efforts to impeach Trump should they take the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

After Trump signed the omnibus, Democrats and their staffers cheered the move as a victory:

“Democrats won explicit language restricting border construction to the same see-through fencing that was already authorized under current law." – Nancy Pelosi — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) March 22, 2018

This new federal funding bill is a major win for New York! pic.twitter.com/nvlW9znF3X — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 22, 2018

I, for one, am tired of all the winning. — Matt House (@mattwhouse) March 23, 2018

Despite a reduction overall immigration being one of the most important issues for Republican voters, as Breitbart News reported, Congressional Republicans and the Trump administration have set aside border controls, wage-increasing immigration reductions, and increased interior enforcement of immigration by signing off on the spending bill.

For example, the omnibus bans Trump from funding a new border wall, increases the Catch and Release program for illegal aliens, and does not fund the 1,000 new deportation agents he had previously requested.