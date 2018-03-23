Nolte: Anti-Gun Parkland Student David Hogg Does Not Want His Backpack Rights Infringed Upon

Anti-gun Parkland high school student David Hogg is angry that his backpack rights are being infringed upon, reports Axios.

The left-wing Axios sat down for a conversation with David Hogg, the gun control crusader the anti-gun media have made the most visible since a gunman massacred 17 people at his former high school.

According to Axios, Hogg is upset with some of the new security protocols Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is putting into place in the aftermath of last month’s mass shooting. Students will now be required to use clear, see-through backpacks only.

The backpacks will be provided for free to students. The reason for the clear backpack is obvious: to make it more difficult to sneak a weapon on campus. The school is also considering metal detectors.

Hogg, however, is upset about this infringement on his backpack rights, telling Axios, “After we come back from Spring Break, they’re requiring us all to have clear backpacks…it’s unnecessary. It’s embarrassing for a lot of the students.”

The irony here is remarkable. The same David Hogg who is stridently running around the country calling for further restrictions on every American’s Second Amendment civil rights is upset over a common sense security protocol many other schools and all kinds of retail workers have dealt with for decades.

When you walk into a government building, be it a courthouse, statehouse, or school, you are voluntarily giving up some of your privacy rights.

The idea that we are not treating school security like we do airport security is madness.

There is not a single proposed gun law that would have stopped any of these mass school shootings. Security is the only move that makes any sense whatsoever, but Hogg seems to believe he would be safer with faraway legislation than with hardened security measures at his own school door.

