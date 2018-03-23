WATCH — Donald Trump Reveals Decision on Omnibus Bill

President Donald Trump announced a press availability at the White House on Friday to reveal his decision on the $1.3 trillion Omnibus spending bill.
The White House YouTube description said that the president is participating in a “bill signing” despite the president’s veto threat earlier this morning.
Multiple reports cite White House sources confirming that the president will sign the bill.
Watch above.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.