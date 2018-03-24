Ann Coulter: ‘In One Generation’ U.S. Will Be ‘South Africa,’ Trump ‘Betrayed’ Voters with ‘Paul Ryan Republicanism’

New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter says the United States will, “in one generation,” become South Africa after President Trump signed off on House Speaker Paul Ryan’s omnibus spending bill that does not include a single provision from the president’s 70-point list of pro-American immigration reforms.

In an interview with Fox News Radio’s Tom Shillue, Coulter slammed Trump, saying he has “betrayed” his base of supporters by signing the omnibus without it including any border wall funding, increasing the “Catch and Release” program, and not adding any new deportation agents to help deport illegal aliens living in the interior of the country.

“I can’t imagine how it could be any worse,” Coulter said. “There’s zero funding for the wall, and in fact, he’s prevented from putting up even one little inch from those prototypes. No, all he can do is build a little pedestrian fence. Nothing that he’s been looking at. None of the prototypes, totally banned.”

Coulter is referring to a provision in Ryan’s spending bill that specifically bans Trump from using any of the new border wall designs his administration has commissioned, only allowing instead for previously-used fencing barriers to be constructed.

Trump has previously noted how that fencing has not been effective in stopping illegal aliens from pouring across the southern border.

“No, the bill actually prohibits him using any of the prototypes,” Coulter continued. “It states what kind of ‘barrier’ can be used, i.e. one that we’re absolutely sure Mexicans can get across.” “He can repaint some fences,” Coulter said. “There’s a fence down by the San Diego border and he can repaint that.”

Coulter said that unlike her previous pleas to voters to vote for Republicans over Democrats, when it comes to the 2018 midterm elections “there’s no point.” because GOP and Democrat lawmakers “seem to all agree: They want open borders, cheap labor for the Koch brothers, voters for the Democrats. I think we’ll all be in happy unison for the end of America.”

Trump’s signing of the omnibus that does not provide any reforms to the current legal and illegal immigration system — even though Republican voters say reducing immigration is their top priority — is “Paul Ryan Republicanism,” Coulter said.

“This is it. This is it. In one generation this country is going to be South Africa,” Coulter said. “We had this one chance to save it and we were betrayed.”

As Breitbart News has reported, South Africa has started the process of attempting to take land from the country’s white minority without compensation, a plan supported by radicals and black nationalists. Likewise, in 2017, South Africa saw a surging death toll of white farmers.