D.C. March for Our Lives in 21 Photos

WASHINGTON, DC — Saturday’s star-studded, security heavy, anti-gun March for Our Lives demonstration in the streets of the nation’s capital displayed a host of anti-Trump and anti-gun protest signs. The following are 21 photos highlighting the event.
Several streets were blocked off leading to a stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue loaded with thousands upon thousands of people. Many bore signs that touched on fatal school shooting incidents, while others called for gun bans – and one small sign spotted called for more mental health awareness.
Also flanking the hoardes stacked along the road were people registering them to vote. One estimate put those registering voters in the hundreds.
The event hosted several celebrities, including Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato. Also participating in the event were some of the Parkland, Florida school shooting victims who advocated for more gun control.
Following are twenty-one photos of the event, along with descriptions from the writers who snapped the shots:
One of the hundreds of people registering voters at the “March for Our Lives” anti-gun program in Washington, DC (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
A military vehicle blocks one of the closed streets for the March for Our Lives rally. Just a block down was a flood of participants stacked blocks down from the main event stage (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
One participant displayed an over five foot high rolling rifle ban display at the D.C. march (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Young participant displays a small sign bringing attention to the issue of mental health (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
“The Young Are At The Gates” (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Protesters stacked tightly near one another during the march begin to disperse as the event ends and loudspeakers begin to give directions on how to get out (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
One of the more “colorful” protesters at the March for Our Lives Saturday in Washington, DC, carrying an anti-gun legislation sign (Credit: Katherine Rodriguez/Breitbart News)
A young boy carrying a double-sided sign criticizing guns and the NRA at the March for Our Lives Saturday in Washington, DC, (Credit: Katherine Rodriguez/Breitbart News)
The other side of the protester’s sign (Credit: Katherine Rodriguez/Breitbart News)
An older man holding a sign demanding that the government take away our guns (Credit: Katherine Rodriguez/Breitbart News)
An elderly woman holding a sign demanding that the government impose gun control (Credit: Katherine Rodriguez/Breitbart News)
A woman wearing a white coat who appeared to be a medical professional holding a sign demanding a change in the gun laws (Credit: Katherine Rodriguez/Breitbart News)
A woman wearing a “clear backpack.” Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School announced Thursday that it would require all its students to wear “clear backpacks” to school as a security measure (Credit: Katherine Rodriguez/Breitbart News)
The participants at the March for Our Lives event on Saturday in Washington, DC, carried anti-Trump signs. (Credit: Penny Starr/Breitbart News)
Many protesters at the March for Our Lives event on Saturday in Washington, DC, were against the Constitution’s Second Amendment. (Credit: Penny Starr/Breitbart News)
One protester at the March for Our Lives event on Saturday in Washington, DC, held a sign wishing President Barack Obama had taken away guns from Americans. (Credit: Penny Starr/Breitbart News)
One protester’s sign at the March for Our Lives event on Saturday in Washington, DC, said that police should also be disarmed. (Credit: Penny Starr/Breitbart News)
One protester’s T-shirt at the March for Our Lives event on Saturday in Washington, DC, proclaimed that the National Rifle Association is a terrorist organization. (Credit: Penny Starr/Breitbart News)
Many of the protesters at the March for Our Lives event on Saturday in Washington, DC, seemed to believe that children should be in charge of making U.S. policy decisions. (Credit: Penny Starr/Breitbart News)
A small group of protesters hold signs pointing out the hypocrisy of Hollywood celebrities who call for gun control while traveling with armed guards and profiting off of gun-toting movies (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Three military vehicles and an emergency vehicle blocked one of the streets that led away from the march. D.C. police directed traffic and members of the military monitored the area around the vehicles. (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Penny Starr and Katherine Rodriguez also contributed to this Breitbart photo essay.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.