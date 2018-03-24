David Hogg Says Teachers Are ‘Very Understanding’ When He Skips School for Gun Control Rallies

Parkland shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg says his teachers are “very understanding” when he skips school for gun control rallies.

Axios asked Hogg, “How do you do all this and make sure you graduate?”

Hogg replied, “Good question. Talking to my teachers and trying to work it out day by day. I was supposed to do a math test yesterday, and I was like, ‘Nah,’ but it works out. My teachers are very understanding.”

Axios followed up by asking Hogg if there is more his school could be doing for him. Hogg responded by suggesting his school should work harder on “equality” for all. He said his school is “25 percent black,” but his AP classes only have “one black student for every 30 students.” He described that ratio as “disgusting.”

Ryan Saavedra tweeted a video of the interview:

.@DavidHogg111 says his teachers are "very understanding" about him missing school: "I was supposed to do a math test yesterday and I was like, 'Nah.'" pic.twitter.com/zUh4PbhAGU — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 23, 2018

On March 23, Breitbart News reported that the latest Time magazine cover featured a photo of Hogg and other Parkland students who supported gun control. Parkland students wishing to defend the Second Amendment were omitted from the cover photo.

