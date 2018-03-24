Kansas: Populist Conservative Kris Kobach Leads in Gubernatorial Race

Kansas Secretary of State and ally of President Trump’s brand of populist conservatism, Kris Kobach, is leading in his race for governor against the state’s establishment Republican incumbent Jeff Coyler.

In Kobach’s latest polling, he leads the race among Republicans in the primary with 31 percent, while Coyler garners less than 20 percent, a disappointing showing for an incumbent governor.

The poll was conducted this month with 500 likely GOP voters across the state. The Kansas Republican primary for governor is August 7, and it’s likely that if Kobach wins the primary, he will be set to take the governorship.

In the 2016 presidential election, President Trump won all but two counties in the state against Democrat challenger Hillary Clinton.

Kobach has been a staunch ally of Trump’s populist, economic nationalist agenda and has sought to eliminate illegal immigration to help raise wages for America’s working and middle class.

After Trump’s historic 2016 victory, Kobach was touted briefly as a potential nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as he is an expert on the issue of illegal and legal immigration and its impact on American workers.

Most recently, Kobach announced conservative Wichita businessman Wink Hartman as his running mate in the Kansas gubernatorial election.

On the national stage, Kobach has been fighting to defend Kansas’s right to ask potential voters for proof of U.S. citizenship to weed out voter fraud, where there are potentially 18,000 to 33,000 non-citizens on the voter rolls in the state.

Additionally, Kobach has also urged the Trump administration to put a question asking U.S. residents if they are citizens back on the 2020 Census, as Breitbart News exclusively reported.

This month, Kobach is touring Kansas with Hartman to pitch his conservative reform agenda to citizens and local businesses.