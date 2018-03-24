Many ‘Good Guys with Guns’ Protecting Students Marching for Gun Control

Photographs depict truckloads of “good guys with guns” protecting students who are marching to restrict the gun rights of other Americans.

NBC DC’s Meagan Fitzgerald tweeted that police were on scene in the wee morning hours preparing for the arrival of the gun control supporters who were en route to the National Mall:

Good morning! I’ll be reporting from the #MarchForOurLives rally starting at 6 this morning. Right now, security crews/police are taking their posts ahead of the tens of thousands expected to pack the mall. See you shortly @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/i6yPOQ3BqQ — Meagan Fitzgerald (@MeaganNBCDC) March 24, 2018

DC Army National Guard present to ensure safety at the #MarchForOurLives @MoCoSentinel pic.twitter.com/TqGjpTml95 — Nickolai Sukharev (@Nickolaiss) March 24, 2018

The student march for gun control enjoys the backing of various gun control groups, including Michael Bloomberg-funded Everytown for Gun Safety and Gabby Giffords’ gun control group. They also enjoy the support of leftist groups like Women’s March Los Angeles.

Parkland student celebrities leave the march under heavily armed police guard pic.twitter.com/E2Dpq9IC0W — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 24, 2018

Ironically, the July 14, 2017, Women’s march against gun rights and the NRA was likewise surrounded by good guys with guns protecting the march participants.

And Everytown for Gun Safety has long defended its use of armed guards, even as the group tries to restrict the common man’s right to guns for self-defense. On April 27, 2014, Breitbart News reported that Everytown spokeswoman Erika Soto Lamb defended the group’s use of armed security while fighting to disarm average Americans.

Lamb’s comments on the use of armed guards were made public in a reply to Twitter user “American Matters,” who asked, “Why do all the big anti-gun advocates have security who carry loaded guns? Would love to hear their justification.” Lamb responded, “Because ppl on ur side of debate threaten our lives. We r not anti-gun. Why do u criticize our security? Same u want 4 self.”

