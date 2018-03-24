Obama Tweets: ‘Michelle and I Are So Inspired by All the Young People’ Marching

Former President Barack Obama tweeted a message to the anti-Second Amendment activists marching all around the country, saying that he and Michelle are “so inspired” and that “nothing can stand in the way of millions of voices calling for change.”

“Michelle and I are so inspired by all the young people who made today’s marches happen,” Obama tweeted. “Keep at it. You’re leading us forward. Nothing can stand in the way of millions of voices calling for change”:

During Obama’s first term in office, Democrats held the House and a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate. The former president and the Democrats could have passed any legislation they wanted. They did nothing about guns.

It was only during his second term, when Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress, that Obama began to demand gun control.

On several occasions, both he and Hillary Clinton have praised the idea of national gun confiscation by pointing to Australia’s continent-wide forced gun buyback program as an ideal. Mainstream media fact checkers, like the far-left Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler, continue to try and cover this fact up.

In June of 2014, Obama said:

Couple of decades ago, Australia had a mass shooting, similar to Columbine or Newtown. And Australia just said, well, that’s it, we’re not doing, we’re not seeing that again, and basically imposed very severe, tough gun laws, and they haven’t had a mass shooting since. Our levels of gun violence are off the charts. There’s no advanced, developed country that would put up with this.

In October of 2015, while running for president, Hillary Clinton said:

You know, Australia’s a good example, Canada’s a good example, [and] the UK’s a good example. Why? Because each of them had mass killings, Australia had a huge mass killing about 20 or 25 years ago. Canada did as well, so did the UK. In reaction, they passed much stricter gun laws. In the Australian example, as I recall, that was a buyback program. The Australian government as part of trying to clamp down on the availability of … weapons offered a good price for buying hundreds of thousands of guns and basically clamped down going forward, in terms of having more of a background check approach – more of a permitting approach.

