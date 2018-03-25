David Hogg Mocked After Twitter Users See ‘Nazi Salute’ at End of Speech

Gun control proponent and Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was mocked on Twitter for raising a clenched fist in what some saw as a “Nazi salute” following promises to secure more restrictions on the Second Amendment.

Hogg gave a four minute address at the end of the Washington, DC march for gun control and included promises to vote out Congressional members who side with the NRA. He said politicians were “shaking” over the students’ march for gun control and Bustle quoted him saying, “Let’s put USA over the NRA.”

Following the speech, he stepped back from the podium and pushed his clinched fist into the air:

Check out this little salute/gesture David Hogg does at the end of his speech. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/Tj4EgHhZV2 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 24, 2018

Second Amendment advocate and Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv responded tweeted a photo of Hogg with his fist in the air, asking followers to caption it.

The Blaze observed that many of Kashuv’s followers “compared the gesture to the Nazi Party salute.” Twitter users posted:

Another Twitter user compared Hogg’s clinched fist with a socialist gesture:

And many others simply mocked Hogg for striking a pose, suggesting it was a throw back to America’s disco days.

On March 24 Breitbart News reported that Hogg told Axios his teachers are “very understanding” when it comes to letting him skip school for gun control rallies and commitments.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.