Donald Trump Defensive About the Wall

President Donald Trump defended the $1.3 billion omnibus spending bill on Sunday, arguing that it was a “downpayment” on his promised wall on the southern border.

“Much can be done with the $1.6 Billion given to building and fixing the border wall,” Trump said on Twitter. “It is just a down payment. Work will start immediately. The rest of the money will come.”

Trump was referring to the $1,571,000,000 in the bill for new and replacement fencing. In a second message on Twitter, Trump suggested it would be possible to secure the border with money earmarked for military spending.

“Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense,” he wrote. “Build WALL through M.”

Trump also reminded DACA recipients that he would not abandon them, accusing the Democrats of refusing to make a deal.

“[R]emember DACA, the Democrats abandoned you (but we will not)!” he wrote.

