Report: Attendance at Student March for Gun Control Less than Half of Expected Crowd

A report indicates attendance at Saturday’s student march for gun control was approximately 200,000, which is less than half of the expected crowd size.

Hours before the march began, MSNBC’s Alex Witt tweeted her anticipation of half-a-million attendees:

Covering the DC #MarchForOurLives with the tireless @alivelshi for @MSNBC. This is just one of over 800 demonstrations planned across the country today. As many as half a million people are expected to show up in the nation's capital alone. pic.twitter.com/hleExGt2xV — Alex Witt (@AlexWitt) March 24, 2018

But CBS News reports that the actual number of attendees turned out to be about 300,000 lower than Witt expected. They put the number at “202,796” at its peak.

Nevertheless, USA Today reports that march organizers claimed “800,000 protesters attended the gun-control demonstration in Washington, DC, on Saturday.”

Breitbart News reported that Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and others were partnering with MTV and NAACP to send 17 busloads of gun control supporters to the march.

