Biden Warns: Eight Years of Trump if Dems Don’t Take Back House

Former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly warned House Democrats that President Donald Trump will win a second term if Democrats do not take back the House in November.

“If we don’t win the House, Trump is there for eight years,” Biden reportedly warned the “stunned” members of the House Democrats’ Blue Collar Caucus last week, according to a Politico report over the weekend.

Biden reportedly added: “I’m serious. So, no pressure.”

Democrats are craving getting subpoena power to endlessly investigate the Trump administration. Some Democrats—like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA)—are hoping that they can take back the House to start impeachment proceedings even though Waters’ critics on the left think the party could overplay its hand and turn off crucial swing voters if they pursue impeachment.

And while many on the left think taking back the House while riding 2018’s “blue wave” is a given, a new Brennan Center report found that to do so, Democrats “would need to win the national popular vote in 2018 by the biggest margin in a midterm since 1982.”

“Because of maps designed to favor Republicans, Democrats would need to win by a nearly unprecedented nationwide margin in 2018 to gain control of the House of Representatives,” the report found. “To attain a bare majority, Democrats would likely have to win the national popular vote by nearly 11 points. Neither Democrats nor Republicans have won by such an overwhelming margin in decades. Even a strong blue wave would crash against a wall of gerrymandered maps.”

Biden’s advisers are reportedly planning for a 2020 presidential run, and he is considered to be the party’s very early frontrunner.

But the former vice president, whose first presidential campaign was derailed by a plagiarism scandal, will face intense scrutiny after Breitbart News Editor-at-Large and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer’s revelations in his blockbuster new book, Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.

The book “reveals that Biden’s son Hunter’s investment firm signed a $1.5 billion deal with the Chinese government just 10 days after Joe and Hunter Biden flew to China on Air Force Two in 2013.”

A week after the book’s publication, Biden reportedly said that the “jury’s still out” on whether he will challenge Trump for the White House in 2020.