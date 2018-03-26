‘Big Victory for President Trump:’ Commerce Department Puts U.S. Citizenship Question Back on Census

In a historic moment for President Trump’s administration, Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross has announced that a question asking United States residents if they are American citizens will be placed on the 2020 Census.

Ross made the announcement late on Monday evening, writing in a statement:

After a thorough review of the legal, program, and policy considerations, as well as numerous discussions with Census Bureau leadership, Members of Congress, and interested stakeholders, Secretary Ross has determined that reinstatement of a citizenship question on the 2020 decennial census questionnaire is necessary to provide complete and accurate census block level data.

Since 1950, the citizenship question has not been asked on the full Census, leaving the nation without an exact estimate of how many citizens are in the country and how many noncitizens and illegal aliens are in the country.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach told Breitbart News that the move to put the citizenship question back on the Census was a historic victory for Trump’s administration and one that will result in more accurate unemployment data and a better estimate of the illegal alien population.

“This is one of Trump’s most important accomplishments as president,” Kobach told Breitbart News in a late night interview. “This is right up there with Neil Gorsuch being appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Kobach was one of the leading voices in the country for putting the citizenship question back on the Census, even writing Ross, himself, to request that the question be added to give the nation’s citizens more transparency on how many noncitizens and illegal aliens are living throughout the country.

“It allows a sovereign nation to know how many citizens it has,” Kobach told Breitbart News. “That’s the craziest part of our Census since 1950. Now we will have an actual count of citizens. That’s one of the most basic things a sovereign nation should be able to do, along with enforcing its borders.”

Kobach has previously explained in detail how the lack of knowledge surrounding how many citizens are in the country has led to massive vote dilution in states like California that have an enormous illegal alien population:

Right now, congressional districts are drawn up simply based on the number of warm bodies in each district. Not only are legal aliens counted, but illegal aliens are counted too. As a result, citizens in a district with lots of illegal aliens have more voting power than citizens in districts with few illegal aliens. [Emphasis added] Think of it this way. There are about 710,000 people in each congressional district. But, if half of the district is made up of illegal aliens, then there are only 355,000 citizens in the district. The value of each citizen’s vote in such a district is twice as high. [Emphasis added]

Left-wing politicians, the open borders lobby, and former President Obama’s Census Bureau director have claimed that asking U.S. residents if they are citizens would be unconstitutional and a “risk.”

As Breitbart News reported, newly released research revealed that the open borders lobby’s claim that foreign-born U.S. residents would be scared off from answering the 2020 Census if the citizenship question was added was unfounded and unlikely.