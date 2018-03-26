CNN Poll: Trump Approval at 42 Percent — Up Seven Since February

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is now up to 42 percent, according to a new CNN poll.

The poll shows that approval for the president has jumped seven points overall since February. Both Republican and independent approval have jumped six points.

Eighty-six percent of Republicans and 41 percent of Independents now approve of the way Trump is handling his presidency.

According to the poll, Trump trails only Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama by four points at this point in their first terms.

The poll shows that Trump continues to get his strongest ratings on the economy — 48 percent approve, while 45 percent disapprove.

The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS March 22-25 among a national sample of 1,014 adults with a plus or minus margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.