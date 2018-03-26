Gun Control March Organizer Backs Out of Debate with Pro-Second Amendment Parkland Student

Gun control march organizer Cameron Kasky announced Monday that he is backing out of a debate with pro-Second Amendment Kyle Kashuv.

Kasky and Kashuv are both Parkland students and were planning to debate because they hold opposing views on the Second Amendment.

Fox News reports that Kasky pulled out of the debate because Kashuv was critical of a student who complained about a proposed requirement for students to use clear (transparent) backpacks to prevent people from sneaking weapons into school unseen. The student, a 14-year-old who lost his sister in the Parkland school shooting, voiced concern that requiring clear backpacks would violate students’ privacy.

Kashuv responded by tweeting, “Instead, let’s violate Constitution?” which appears to be a reference to the gun control measures being pushed instead.

Kasky responded by tweeting that he will no longer take part in the debate:

Kyle, I’ve enjoyed my discussion about gun laws with you so far, but after seeing this, I think I’m out. For personal reasons. I disagree on certain policies with some family members of some victims, but I never go after them, especially not like this. This is low. pic.twitter.com/x2FBBdNp51 — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 27, 2018

On the March 25 airing of Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace, Kasky described the NRA as “fearmongers” who “want to sell weapons by exploiting people’s fears.” That same day, during the airing of Face the Nation, Kasky claimed that “Arming teachers only puts kids more in danger, and it puts the teachers more in danger.”

