Kamala Harris: March for Our Lives Like Civil Rights Movement

Kamala Harris (Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)
Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press

by Tony Lee26 Mar 20180

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said on Monday that the gun-control March for Our Lives rallies on Saturday reminded her of the 1960s civil rights movement.

“I’ll remind you that the Civil Rights Movement was in large-part led by young people in their 20’s,” she tweeted. “What I saw over the weekend reminds me of that. Young leaders leading.”

Some Democrats and journalists are trying to build up Harris as the “badass” Democrat who can potentially lead the nationwide anti-Trump Resistance movement.

To win her party’s nomination if she runs for president, Harris will need the support of black Democrats who make up the party’s backbone in crucial primary states like South Carolina. Earlier this month, Harris marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, to commemorate “Bloody Sunday.”

The California Democrat who has said that Congress should follow Emma Gonzalez’s example attended a March for Our Lives rally in California on Saturday.

Other Democrats who are considering 2020 presidential runs went to marches in their respective states as well, signaling how important gun control is going to be in the party’s primary contests.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden, and even Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the long-shot contender who is scheduled to travel to Iowa next month, showed up to March for Our Lives rallies in their respective states on Saturday.

 

 


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.