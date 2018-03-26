Kamala Harris: March for Our Lives Like Civil Rights Movement

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said on Monday that the gun-control March for Our Lives rallies on Saturday reminded her of the 1960s civil rights movement.

“I’ll remind you that the Civil Rights Movement was in large-part led by young people in their 20’s,” she tweeted. “What I saw over the weekend reminds me of that. Young leaders leading.”

Some Democrats and journalists are trying to build up Harris as the “badass” Democrat who can potentially lead the nationwide anti-Trump Resistance movement.

To win her party’s nomination if she runs for president, Harris will need the support of black Democrats who make up the party’s backbone in crucial primary states like South Carolina. Earlier this month, Harris marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, to commemorate “Bloody Sunday.”

The California Democrat who has said that Congress should follow Emma Gonzalez’s example attended a March for Our Lives rally in California on Saturday.

Other Democrats who are considering 2020 presidential runs went to marches in their respective states as well, signaling how important gun control is going to be in the party’s primary contests.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden, and even Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the long-shot contender who is scheduled to travel to Iowa next month, showed up to March for Our Lives rallies in their respective states on Saturday.

What do we want? Safe Schools! When do we want it? NOW! #MarchforOurLives pic.twitter.com/p6EqLHiHPV — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 24, 2018

Congress needs to have the courage these kids have and act. #MarchforOurLives pic.twitter.com/5X3DCYN3sV — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 24, 2018

Look at our youth. Dreamers, Stoneman Douglas students, and so many others are teaching all of us a lesson. If only Congress had their courage and determination. #MarchforOurLives — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 25, 2018

I was proud to join the #MarchforOurLives yesterday in Los Angeles. The optimism of these young people is contagious, and it's why I believe they will be the generation that ends the gun violence epidemic. pic.twitter.com/oNdLMdHdG9 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 25, 2018

Glad to see so many students taking to the streets in Boston this morning to make their voices heard. #MarchforOurLives pic.twitter.com/dR3ur5O7QT — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) March 24, 2018

Surprise stop in Worcester to thank our student #MarchForOurLives organizers! pic.twitter.com/NkD8kuCis0 — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) March 24, 2018

These are the faces of the people in Worcester and all across the country who are fighting back and demanding change. I love it. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/ldQAkOvIMB — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) March 24, 2018

I’m proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these students in Springfield. They may not be old enough to vote, but they have power. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/hHUObjjmiE — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) March 24, 2018

Joe Biden surprised participants at the Delaware March for Our Lives rally. "Folks, too many people are dying," Biden said in Wilmington. "Too many children are being hurt." https://t.co/xkNEFYMx0z — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 24, 2018

It's a beautiful day for the #MarchForOurLives in Montpelier. Thank you to the young people who are leading us today. pic.twitter.com/jmCML8uNh2 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 24, 2018

Ahead of the #MarchForOurLives – this is my message to all the brave student activists demanding action to stop gun violence in our nation. This is not just a moment. This is a movement. pic.twitter.com/46LhXG3o3D — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 24, 2018