Al Sharpton’s Half-Brother Charged with Capital Murder in Alabama for Allegedly Shooting Woman

Authorities arrested Rev. Al Sharpton’s half-brother and charged him with capital murder in Alabama for shooting and killing a 23-year-old woman over a car dispute, police said.

The Dothan Police Department said in a statement that Kenneth Glasgow, 52, who claims to be Al Sharpton’s half-brother, and Jaime Townes, 26, were arrested after police found Breunia Jennings, 23, dead in a wrecked car Sunday night around 10:50 p.m.

News of Jennings’ death came shortly after Glasgow’s ministry group, Ordinary People Society, participated in the anti-gun March for Our Lives last weekend.

Glasgow is Sharpton’s half-brother, and he has referred to himself as “Rev. Kenny Sharpton Glasgow” multiple times, Fox News reported. The 52-year-old minister has been involved in “community movements” after he served time for a drug conviction in the 1980s and has met with Democratic leaders like former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Police announced in a news conference Monday that they think Townes had a motive for killing Jennings because he was angry at her after thinking that she stole his car, the Dothan Eagle reported.

“Instead of him notifying law enforcement, he took matters in his own hands and jumped in Mr. Glasgow’s vehicle to find Breunia Jennings,” Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish told reporters at the news conference.

Parrish said that Jennings “suffered a gunshot wound to the head” after Townes fired several rounds at her car while she was driving.

“I want the family of Breunia Jennings to know our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this time,” Parrish said.

Authorities say there may be additional arrests in connection with the case because multiple people were in the car at the time of the shooting.

At Glasgow’s initial court appearance Tuesday, he questioned why he had a capital murder charge against him.

“I don’t know why I am facing capital murder charges,” Glasgow stated. “I’m not responsible for what someone else does. He just asked me for a ride to take him to look for his car.”

A judge told Glasgow that he should stop making comments until he secures an attorney, and he would be held in prison without bail because of the severity of the charge.

Under Alabama law, murder committed using a deadly weapon while the victim is in a vehicle could be considered a capital crime, and anyone who has “aided or abetted” the crime is equally responsible.