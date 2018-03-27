Authorities Arrest Man Suspected of Sending Suspicious Packages to D.C.-Area Military Bases

Authorities have arrested a man in Washington State after several suspicious packages were discovered at military bases and government sites in the Washington, DC, metro area.

The FBI announced that the FBI’s Seattle field office and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Tranh Cong Phan, 43, of Everett, Washington, on Monday, Fox 5 DC reported.

CBS News reported that authorities made the arrest Monday night, 12 hours after the packages had been discovered.

Phan is accused of sending multiple packages via the U.S. Postal Service to the CIA’s offices in Langley, Virginia; Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling; Fort Belvoir; Fort Lesley McNair; the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, Virginia; and other federal facilities.

The FBI is investigating the packages and found that one of the suspicious packages at Fort McNair tested positive for black powder, an ingredient used to make explosive substances, and had a fuse attached to it. Other packages sent to two sites in Fort Belvoir contained a circuit board and liquid in a vial.

A law enforcement official said the packages also contained rambling, nonsensical notes and that Phan had a history of sending such notes.

Phan is scheduled to make his first appearance in Seattle federal court Tuesday.