David Hogg Dismisses College Rejections: ‘Amazing People Don’t Get into College’

Parkland gun control activist David Hogg does not appear bothered by being rejected by colleges, claiming that “amazing people don’t get into college.”

IJR reports that Hogg and some of his fellow gun control activists have been rejected by more than one college. Hogg said, “It’s not been too great for me and some of the other members of the movement, like Ryan Deitsch. We got rejected from UCLA … and UCSD, so it’s been kind of annoying having to deal with that and everything else that’s been going on.”

But he made clear that he is not letting the rejections get him down while he is busy “changing the world.”

Moreover, he indicated that the rejections do not really come as a surprise because “amazing people don’t get into college.”

On March 22, Hogg said his high school teachers have been “very understanding” when it comes to his need to skip class for gun control events and appearances. For example, he was supposed to be taking a math test the day before he was interviewed by Axios but he simply said, “Nah.”

