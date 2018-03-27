Police: Ohio Woman Arrested for Lewd Comments to Easter Bunny While Drunk

An Ohio woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after she allegedly made lewd comments to an Easter Bunny while drunk at a carousel park.

Police responded to an incident in Richland Carousel Park in Mansfield where a woman who appeared to be intoxicated made lewd comments while posing for a photo with the Easter Bunny, WJW reported.

Police say she made the comments before riding the carousel.

Authorities arrested Ladonna Hughett, 54, on a charge of drunkenness and booked her into the Richland County Jail after finding that she exhibited “common signs of intoxication,” including “slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, an odor of alcohol on her breath, and unsteadiness.”

The Associated Press reported that Hughett has been released from jail and has been issued a court summons.

The carousel park, which is located in the downtown area of Mansfield, 80 miles away from Cleveland, opened in 1991 and houses the “first new, hand-carved carousel to be built and operated in the United States since the 1930’s.”