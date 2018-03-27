Poll: One-Fifth of Americans Want to Repeal Second Amendment

After former Justice John Paul Stevens called for a repeal of the Second Amendment, the Washington Post indicated that the latest poll on the subject shows one-fifth of Americans support the idea of a repeal.

Stevens’ call to repeal the Second Amendment came two days after actor and comedian Michael Ian Black called for the repeal.

Black tweeted:

I’ll say it – assault weapons aren’t the problem. Handguns are the problem. By all means, ban AR-15s and the like, but handguns kill far more people. The solution is to repeal and replace the Second Amendment. Make gun ownership a privilege, not a right. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

The WaPo reports the results of a February Economist/YouGov poll that showed 21 percent of Americans supported repealing the Second Amendment. When broken down by party affiliation, only eight percent of Republicans supported a repeal versus 39 percent of Democrats who favored it.

The process for approving the repeal of the Second Amendment requires three-quarters of the states or three-quarters of state legislatures to vote in favor of repealing it. And that only happens after two-thirds of the House of Representatives and two-thirds of Senate propose the repeal.

A proposed repeal can also begin with a convention of the states, where two-thirds of states propose it. But either way, it is going to take a lot more than one-fifth of Americans’ support to get it done.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.