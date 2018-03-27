President Donald Trump’s approval rating is climbing, even as critics continue to predict the imminent unraveling of his presidency.

A new CNN poll reveals his favorable rating, which had fallen in recent months, is now back to where it was at the 100-day milestone following his election on Nov. 8, 2016.

Among Republicans, support has increased from 80 percent to 86 percent and Independents’ approval has grown from 35 percent to 41 percent.

Trump’s overall support in this poll stands at 42 percent and disapproval at 54 percent.

According to Rasmussen Report’s Daily President Tracking Poll on Monday, however, the overall approval for Trump stands at 46 percent, with 52 percent disapproving.

“Trump’s approval rating remains below that of all of his modern-era predecessors at this stage in their first term after being elected, though Trump only trails Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama by a narrow four points at this point in their first terms,” CNN reported.

CNN reported that Trump gets the highest marks for his handling of the U.S. economy, where he gets more approval than disapproval – 48 percent approve, 45 percent disapprove.

Some other findings in the poll, conducted from March 22, 2018 to March 25, 2018 from a sample of 1,014 respondents and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 points, include:

• On trade, 38 percent approve of the president’s efforts while 50% disapprove.

• On foreign affairs, 39 percent approve and 53 percent disapproving.

• The majority of respondents – 41 percent — feel Trump is not tough enough when it comes to dealing with Russia.

“The poll was completed just before the announcement Monday morning of the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats from the U.S.” CNN reported, referring to the Trump administration’s action in response to what the U.S. and her allies believe was Russian involvement in the nerve-gas poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter.