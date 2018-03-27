Poll: Scott Wagner Leads Paul Mango in Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Race

A new poll from the American Principles Project (APP) found that Pennsylvania State Sen. Scott Wagner leads businessman Paul Mango in the race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Pennsylvania.

The poll found that Wagner leads at 20 percent, compared to Mango’s 18 percent support. Fifty-seven percent of voters remain undecided.

Wagner leads in favorability ratings: 30 percent of Pennsylvania voters think favorably of Wagner, while 27 percent of voters have a favorable opinion of Mango.

The poll serves as one of the first outside polls to gauge Republican support for the two gubernatorial candidates. APP admitted to being hostile to Wagner and “wants to see him defeated.”

Brian Nutt, Mango’s chief strategist, said in a statement, “Paul Mango’s conservative message and his commitment to reform Harrisburg, eliminate property taxes, and bring our jobs and children back home to Pennsylvania is certainly resonating with voters.”

Andrew Romeo, Wagner’s spokesman, argued:

If Mr. Mango wants to tout the illegitimate polling of an organization that has purchased a whole Internet site towards the goal of defeating Scott just so he can feel better about himself, that’s his choice, but the people of Pennsylvania are too smart to fall for that. American Principles Project failed when they tried to sabotage Scott’s bid for the Republican Party’s endorsement, and they can continue to waste their donors’ money with lies and shoddy polling just to fail again on May 15.

Wagner told Breitbart News Daily in February that his campaign for Pennsylvania “is going to be about leadership and solving everyone’s problems in Pennsylvania.”

Wagner told Breitbart News Daily that Pennsylvanians “want to see change; they’re starving for change.”

In February, the Pennsylvania Republican Party endorsed York County State Sen. Scott Wagner for governor.

Wagner also remarked, “We have an unbelievable heroin and opioid crisis here in Pennsylvania. We can solve this crisis.”

“I’m going to be a governor who leads the charge. We have a governor [Tom Wolf] who’s not providing leadership. He’s more like the PR director of our state,” Wagner added.