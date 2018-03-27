Rep. Steve King: If You’re Not Responsible Enough to Own a Gun Until 21, Don’t Vote Until 21 Either

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: Rep. Steve King (R-IA) testifies during a House Veterans' Affairs Committee hearing, September 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. The hearing concerned a variety of legislation facing the committee, including increased access to medical care for women veterans and the Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers (PAWS) Act of 2017. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
by AWR Hawkins27 Mar 20180

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) observed that teenagers who believe people are not responsible enough to own guns until the age of 21 ought to be willing to wait until 21 before they vote.

King tweeted:

The responses to King’s tweet varied, some of which were marked by vitriol and/or personal attacks too vulgar to print.

Here are some examples of the milder responses:

Parkland student president turned gun control proponent responded as well, tweeting:

Various twitter users intimated that if you have to be 21 to drink, then why should you be able to buy a gun at 18?

The right to keep and bear arms is protected by the Second Amendment. The right to vote is protected by the Fifteenth Amendment. There is no right to drink.

