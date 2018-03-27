Rep. Steve King (R-IA) observed that teenagers who believe people are not responsible enough to own guns until the age of 21 ought to be willing to wait until 21 before they vote.

King tweeted:

If you are a teenager & believe you won’t be responsible enough to own a gun until 21, why should you vote before 21? — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 27, 2018

The responses to King’s tweet varied, some of which were marked by vitriol and/or personal attacks too vulgar to print.

Here are some examples of the milder responses:

If you are an adult and believe that you don't know how to act like a compassionate intelligent human, why should you serve in Congress? — And the Children Shall Lead (@SharronSmiley) March 27, 2018

If you are in congress and believe that you can take blood money from the NRA while also getting a salary from the American people, you’re in for a rude awakening come november 2018. You work for us, you out of touch imbecile. #VoteThemOut — Sarah Howard (@sarahrhoward) March 27, 2018

Parkland student president turned gun control proponent responded as well, tweeting:

We’re gonna vote you out, Steve. https://t.co/zP4PKDrBOF — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) March 27, 2018

Various twitter users intimated that if you have to be 21 to drink, then why should you be able to buy a gun at 18?

The right to keep and bear arms is protected by the Second Amendment. The right to vote is protected by the Fifteenth Amendment. There is no right to drink.

