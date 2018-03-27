Report: Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Elderly Woman ‘Possibly’ a Texas Serial Killer

An illegal alien accused of murdering an elderly woman could “possibly” be a serial killer and involved with multiple other deaths of elderly people in the Dallas, Texas area, a report states.

According to the FOX 4 News, 45-year-old illegal alien Billy Chemirmir from Kenya was chased down and arrested by police for allegedly murdering 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

Police say a family was concerned at the time that Chemirmir, who was working as a home healthcare worker, was stealing items from their relative. Police put surveillance on the illegal alien and eventually caught him with a jewelry box, a pair of keys, and cash.

When police tracked the jewelry and keys to Harris’s residence, they found her dead inside with a pillow reportedly near her body.

After being arrested for capital murder, the illegal alien could possibly be linked to multiple other deaths, according to FOX 4 News sources. For example, the source says Chemirmir was on the scene of multiple elderly deaths where police previously believed the individuals had died of natural causes.

Now, police are retracing their steps to about 750 deaths of elderly women to investigate whether or not the illegal alien was involved with their deaths, according to WFAA.

Since Chemirmir was charged with murder, two elderly women have come forward to tell police that the illegal alien had attempted to kill them by sitting on their chest and smothering them with a pillow.

The illegal alien is being held on a $1 million bond and should he be released, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has requested that he be turned over to them for deportation.