Woman Opens Fire After Masked Armed Men Jump Her

A woman who was jumped by masked armed men in her own driveway Tuesday morning was able to break away, retrieve a gun from inside her home, and open fire.

The suspects immediately fled the scene.

KHOU reports that the woman was jumped around 2:30 a.m. in her southwest Houston driveway. She managed to escape, running inside her house. She opened fire when the attackers allegedly “tried to break into the home.”

Police do not know if any of the suspects were wounded but have been monitoring local hospitals for gunshot victims.

Officers “do not believe the crime was random.” They think the attack was targeted but did not suggest a motive.

