Amazon Crushed by Report that Trump Hates the Company

Shares of Amazon fell by more than 7 percent Wednesday morning after Axios reported that President Trump “hates” the company.

Axios Jonathan Swan reports:

Capitol Hill wants Facebook’s blood, but President Trump isn’t interested. Instead, the tech behemoth Trump wants to go after is Amazon, according to five sources who’ve discussed it with him. “He’s obsessed with Amazon,” a source said. “Obsessed.”

Swan reports that Trump has considered a number of ways to hurt Amazon, including: