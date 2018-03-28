Parkland Gun Control Activist David Hogg Launches Campaign Against Laura Ingraham Sponsors

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Student David Hogg addresses the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, including students, teachers and parents gathered in Washington for the anti-gun violence rally organized by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on February 14 that left 17 dead. More than 800 related events are taking place around the world to call for legislative action to address school safety and gun violence. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

by AWR Hawkins28 Mar 20180

On March 28, Parkland gun control activist David Hogg launched a campaign to pressure Laura Ingraham sponsors to abandon the Fox News host.

David Hogg launched the campaign with a tweet from Washington, DC. He listed 13 sponsors:

  1. Sleep Number
  2. AT&T
  3. “Nutrish”
  4. Allstate
  5. esurance
  6. Bayer
  7. Rocket Mortgage
  8. Liberty Mutual
  9. Arby’s
  10. Trip Advisor
  11. Nestle
  12. Hulu
  13. Wayfair

Hogg’s campaign against Ingraham’s sponsors is reminiscent of the campaign to pressure corporations to cut ties with the NRA in the days and weeks after the Parkland school shooting. Breitbart News reported that more than a dozen companies caved in the face of the campaign and cut ties with NRA. Those included:

  1. Alamo Rent a Car
  2. Avis
  3. Allied Van Lines
  4. Budget
  5. Chubb Insurance
  6. Hertz
  7. North American Van Lines
  8. Paramount Rx
  9. SimpliSafe
  10. TrueCar
  11. Best Western
  12. United
  13. Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines lost a $40 million tax break for their actions, and February donations to the NRA PAC tripled as Americans rallied to the organization.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.