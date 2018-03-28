On March 28, Parkland gun control activist David Hogg launched a campaign to pressure Laura Ingraham sponsors to abandon the Fox News host.

David Hogg launched the campaign with a tweet from Washington, DC. He listed 13 sponsors:

Sleep Number AT&T “Nutrish” Allstate esurance Bayer Rocket Mortgage Liberty Mutual Arby’s Trip Advisor Nestle Hulu Wayfair

Hogg’s campaign against Ingraham’s sponsors is reminiscent of the campaign to pressure corporations to cut ties with the NRA in the days and weeks after the Parkland school shooting. Breitbart News reported that more than a dozen companies caved in the face of the campaign and cut ties with NRA. Those included:

Alamo Rent a Car Avis Allied Van Lines Budget Chubb Insurance Hertz North American Van Lines Paramount Rx SimpliSafe TrueCar Best Western United Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines lost a $40 million tax break for their actions, and February donations to the NRA PAC tripled as Americans rallied to the organization.

