Donald Trump Hires Admiral Ronny L. Jackson as Secretary of Veterans Affairs

President Donald Trump announced his decision to nominate Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD as his new Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

“I am pleased to announce that I intend to nominate highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs,” Trump announced on Twitter.

The announcement on Twitter was confirmed by the White House.

Jackson is the White House physician who gave Trump a physical exam in January. He will replace Secretary David Shulkin, who was cited by the VA inspector general for using government funds to pay for his wife’s travel to Europe and improperly accepting tickets to Wimbledon.

Despite several improvements to the Veterans Affairs, Shulkin suffered increasing criticism within the agency.

“I am thankful for Dr. David Shulkin’s service to our country and to our GREAT VETERANS!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Shulkin was the only holdover of the Obama administration.

Hon. Robert Wilkie, the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness will serve as Acting Secretary until Jackson is confirmed by the Senate.

