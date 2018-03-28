Donald Trump: ‘THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED!’

President Donald Trump denounced a New York Times op-ed by former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, vowing that he would defend the Second Amendment.

“THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED!” he wrote on Twitter in all caps. “As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY.”

Stevens wrote that overturning the Second Amendment “would be simple and would do more to weaken the N.R.A.’s ability to stymie legislative debate and block constructive gun control legislation than any other available option.”

Trump said that Steven’s op-ed proved that Americans should vote more Republicans into office in 2018, especially to keep a majority of conservative justices on the Supreme Court

“We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court!” he wrote.