Illegal Alien Who Made Bomb Threat Indicted for Possessing a Gun

An illegal alien, who previously made a fake bomb threat in Pratt County, Kansas, has been indicted for illegally possessing a gun.

Claudia Rodriguez-Oviedo, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was indicted for illegal possession of a firearm. Prosecutors say the illegal alien was caught in possession of the Remington handgun on Nov. 8, 2017, along with 35 rounds of bullets.

Rodriguez-Oviedo previously worked in the Pratt County school system as a secretary but was convicted for making a fake bomb threat to a high school in the school district.

Currently, Rodriguez-Oviedo is serving a 12-month sentence, and if convicted of the gun charges, she will face another ten years in federal prison as well as a potential $500,000 fine.