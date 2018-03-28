A man arrested for raping a little girl in Oregon was found to be a twice-deported illegal alien, a report says.

Police in Seaside, Oregon, arrested Anastacio Eugenio Lopez-Fabian, a 24-year-old Guatemalan national, and charged him with having sexual relations with a girl under 14 years of age. He was also charged with assault and harassment, Fox News reported.

Lopez-Fabian was arrested early in March and released the same day after posting $25,000 bail but was immediately taken into custody by U.S immigration officials. The suspect is now in custody in a Tacoma detention center.

“Hours after his release, ICE deportation officers received information from federal databases about his prior immigration history and his most recent arrest,” ICE spokeswoman Carissa Cutrell said. “From there, they conducted an online review of jail and court records and determined that Lopez-Fabian did not have lawful status in the country, and subsequently, targeted him for immigration enforcement.”

ICE officials also noted that Lopez-Fabian was deported twice already, once in 2013 and again in 2014.

Cutrell criticized the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Department for not informing ICE that it had arrested Lopez-Fabian or that it was releasing him. But Sheriff Tom Bergin insisted there was little he could do since the suspect had posted bail.

“My office knows to cooperate with ICE,” Sheriff Bergin told KATU-TV. “But, ICE also has a blanket statement that they have been putting out saying that this agency didn’t do this or failed to do that. We will continue to cooperate with ICE, within the confines of the law.”

