Officials: ‘Violent’ ICE Detainee Escapes from Custody at JFK Airport

A “violent” man slated for deportation escaped from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who detained him and fled New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport in a cab, officials say.
The Port Authority Police said the incident took place Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. at Gate B23 in Terminal 4 while ICE agents were in the process of transferring him to another flight.
The man, who officials say is a “violent deportee,” had a previous arrest stemming from a weapons charge, the New York Daily News reported.
Law enforcement sources said that the ICE agents took the suspect through X-ray screening, removed his handcuffs, and were about to escort him onto the flight when he sprinted away.
Port Authority Police Officers did not hear of the man’s escape until 9:15 p.m., a police spokesman for the agency said.
Officials say they caught the man on surveillance video climbing into a taxi. They claimed that the man was no longer a threat to others at the airport when he was about to board the plane.
ICE officials did not respond to requests for comment.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.