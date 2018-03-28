Parkland Shooting Survivor Schools Classmate on 2nd Amendment’s Threat to Tyranny

Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv schooled classmate Cameron Kasky on the Second Amendment’s threat to tyranny.

Kashuv has been adamant that blame for the Parkland shooting rests with the “cowards of Broward County” and other government entities, rather than guns, while Kasky has been a vocal proponent of more firearm restrictions for law-abiding citizens in the wake of the attack.

For example, the Tampa Bay Times reports that Kasky used a Sunday morning media appearance to push an “assault weapons” ban. And on Tuesday Kasky mocked the idea that Americans need an “assault rifle” to defend themselves from tyranny:

To all people who think they need an assault rifle: I can not promise this, but I truly do not believe the redcoats will be coming for any of us any time soon. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 28, 2018

Kashuv reponded to Kasky’s tweet by pointing out that a threat to tyranny lies at the heart the Second Amendment. He made this point via an appeal to James Madison’s Federalist 46:

Read Federalist 46; an armed population isn't just designed to defeat tyranny, but to deter anyone from trying to instigate tyranny. As far as the notion that inferior weaponry can't do damage to superior armed forces, see Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq. https://t.co/A7WDbH6coC — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 28, 2018

Madison used to Federalist 46 to explain that Americans are exceptional because armed. Moreover, he made clear that Americans possess their arms so they can band together, in the event of an overreaching government, and repel the tyranny.

As Breitbart News reported:

Madison showed that the armed citizenry, together with “the existence of subordinate governments to which the people are attached,” provided the framework in which the people could rally to defend their lives and liberty. The people wound band together in “militias”–officers being “appointed” by those local, “subordinate governments”–and their banding together would be meaningful because the people were armed.

Former Ninth Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski explained:

The Second Amendment is a doomsday provision, one designed for those exceptionally rare circumstances where all other rights have failed—where the government refuses to stand for reelection and silences those who protest; where courts have lost the courage to oppose, or can find no one to enforce their decrees. However improbable these contingencies may seem today, facing them unprepared is a mistake a free people get to make only once.

No guns, no freedom.

