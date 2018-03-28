‘Secret Empires’ to Debut at #1 on New York Times Best-Seller List

The investigative blockbuster book Secret Empires by Government Accountability Institute President and Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer will debut at #1 on the New York Times combined print and e-book best-seller list, according to publishing industry sources.

Secret Empires, which is Schweizer’s fifth New York Times bestselling book, has caused a stir throughout official Washington with its newly unearthed revelations, including:

How Vice President Joe Biden’s son’s firm scored a $1.5 billion deal with the Communist Chinese government’s Bank of China only 10 days after Joe Biden and his son returned from China aboard Air Force Two in 2013

How the Biden-China $1.5 billion fund (officially named Bohai Harvest RST) became an “anchor investor” in China General Nuclear—a company that, one year later, the FBI charged with stealing nuclear secrets in the United States How Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao received a “gift” of $5 to $25 million from a family member who sat on the board of one of the Communist Chinese government’s top military contractors Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law Angela Chao currently sits on the board of the Communist Chinese government’s Bank of China. Mitch McConnell’s father-in-law James Chao and sister-in-law Angela Chao previously sat on the board of China’s state-owned CSSC Holdings, the financial arm of the Chinese government’s military contractor CSSC. James Chao is also the father of current Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Angela Chao is her sister. How the firm of Barack Obama’s best friend Marty Nesbitt scored big using the “smash and grab” technique wherein Obama would “smash” a company with onerous regulations before Nesbitt’s company would then “grab” the business for pennies on the dollar New eye-opening revelations about George Soros, Tom Steyer, Penny Pritzker, Dick Durbin, Jared Kushner, and myriad other members of the Washington elite



The author’s past investigative books have led to federal investigations, congressional resignations, or the launch of Capitol Hill ethics probes.

Schweizer’s 2015 book, Clinton Cash, broke the Uranium One scandal and sparked an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

In 2013, Schweizer released Extortion: How Politicians Extract Your Money, Buy Votes, and Line Their Own Pockets. CBS News’s 60 Minutes covered the book, which sparked the resignation of Rep. Rob Andrews (D-NJ).

In 2012, 60 Minutes covered Schweizer’s book Throw Them All Out, which uncovered insider trading by members of Congress and led to passage of the STOCK (Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge) Act that banned lawmakers from using inside knowledge when making personal investments. The 60 Minutes story won the Joan Shorenstein Barone Award for excellence in Washington-based journalism.

Publishing giant Harper released Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends on March 20.