Trump to former Justice Stevens: Second Amendment Not Going Anywhere

A day after former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens called for the repeal of the Second Amendment, President Trump made clear the amendment is not going anywhere.

He did so via an early morning tweet in which he signaled that Stevens was wrong.

On March 27 Breitbart News reported Stevens’ call for Parkland gun control activists to seek to “repeal the Second Amendment.” He made clear that he views such a repeal as the way to get rid of protections on an individual right to keep and bear arms.

Trump not only countered Stevens, but also urged concerned Americans to show up and vote in November to ensure pro-gun politicians hold office to confirm another pro-gun justice on the Supreme Court.

Trump tweeted:

THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED! As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

