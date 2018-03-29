Boy Writes to Trump to Help His Ailing Father Find a Kidney, Gets Touching Response

A boy from North Carolina who penned an emotional letter to President Trump after his father was placed on a waiting list to get a new kidney received a touching response from the president.

CBS News reported that Fore Putnam, 8, wrote three letters before Christmas with some assistance from his grandmother: one to the president, another to his daughter Ivanka Trump, and a third to Santa Claus pleading for his dad to get better and receive a new kidney.

“Dear Mr. President,” Putnam’s letter read. “My dad has been sick for a long time. He has to have a kidney to live.”

“My dad has been sick for a long time.. … I want him to get better, so he can get a job again so we can play,” the child continued. “My mom just left, so if my dad gets better, she might come back. … Please help my dad for Christmas. That’s all I want for Christmas, and maybe one toy.”

On Monday afternoon, Putnam’s grandmother called him and his father to let them know that the eight-year-old received a surprise letter in the mail from the White House.

“I really thought it’s probably just a canned picture of him with some sort of canned response,” Fore’s grandmother said, describing the moment the family received the letter from the White House. “When we opened it, I was just in awe. As busy as presidents are, he took the time to write to an 8-year-old that has such a heart for his dad.”

Trump wrote back saying:

Dear Fore, Thank you for sharing your story with me. I am so sorry to hear that your dad is going through a difficult time. It is clear that you care so much for him. I have shared your letter with my staff, and they are working to see what help they can provide. I can tell that you are a brave young man with a big heart. I admire your determination to make sure your dad has the support and resources he needs to feel better. I hope you know how much joy and encouragement you already bring to him. Mrs. Trump and I will keep you and your dad in our thoughts and prayers.

Fore Putnam’s father, Trey, has been fighting a rare blood infection that caused his kidneys to fail more than three years ago and has to have dialysis treatments three times a week for five hours at a time to survive, WSFA reported. He is currently on the waiting list to receive a kidney transplant.

Putnam told WSOC that he was motivated to write the letter in the hopes that his dad could “go outside and play” with him.

Meanwhile, Putnam’s father said the letter had given him “hope” that someone would be interested in donating a kidney.

“It really has given me hope,” Putnam’s father said. “I’ve been on the kidney list for three years, and you kind of feel helpless, just like I’m never going to get it. … We’ve actually had a few people give us their information that are interested in maybe donating.”