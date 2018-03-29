David Hogg’s Sister to Melania Trump: My Brother Is Being ‘Cyberbullied’

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg
by Katherine Rodriguez29 Mar 2018

Parkland shooting survivor and anti-gun activist David Hogg’s sister, Lauren, tweeted at Melania Trump saying that her brother is being “cyberbullied” by Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“HEY @FLOTUS MY BROTHER IS LITERALLY GETTING CYBERBULLIED BY @IngrahamAngle. ANY COMMENTS?” Lauren Hogg wrote, referring to Ingraham’s tweet about her brother.

First Lady Melania Trump has stated that cyberbullying is one of the initiatives she would focus on as the first lady, specifically how cyberbullying through social media affects children.

As of Thursday afternoon, the first lady has not responded to Lauren’s tweet.

Ingraham received a lot of pushback after she teased Hogg in a tweet for not gaining acceptance to certain colleges with a 4.1 GPA.

Following Ingraham’s statement David Hogg called on advertisers to boycott Ingraham’s Fox News show The Ingraham Angle. Several advertisers—including Nutrish, Wayfair, and TripAdvisor—announced that they would remove their ads from Ingraham’s program.

Ingraham issued a two-part statement on Twitter apologizing for the tweet, saying that “any student”—including Hogg—”should be proud of a 4.2 GPA.”

David Hogg replied that the Fox News host’s apology was “not enough.”

“I will only accept your apology only [sic] if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I [sic] in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children,” Hogg tweeted Thursday afternoon, responding to a tweet from a Parkland parent who lost his daughter in the February 14, 2018, shooting.

Ingraham’s program, The Ingraham Angle, airs on Fox News at 10 p.m. eastern on weeknights.


